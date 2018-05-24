Say What: Late Night Comedian Amber Ruffin Breaks Down Royal Wedding

In case you didn’t catch the Royal wedding, comedian Amber Ruffin gives her cliff-note version of Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle.

