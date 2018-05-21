Chapel Hill Soul Fool Icon Mama Dip Passes Away At Age Of 89

Mildred Cotton Council, widely known as Mama Dip, passed away Sunday at the age of 89.

According to WRAL, “Spring Council said her mother had been dealing with medical problems and was receiving around the clock care at home, but a “sudden medical issue” required hospitalization over the weekend.”

The soul food restaurant Mama Dip’s had been a staple of Chapel Hill since opening in 1976.

WRAL reports, “Funeral arrangements are pending. In lieu of flowers, family members said donations can be made to the “Mama Dip Share the Love Fund,” which was coordinated by the Triangle Community Foundation in 2009 to celebrate the restaurant owner’s 80th birthday.”

