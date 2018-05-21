Entertainment News
This Cardi B “She Bad” Parody Is All About The Struggle

Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2017

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

Let’s face it, everybody can’t be balling! This parody of Cardi B’s “She Bad” is a prime example of that. Sometimes you just have to stay in your lane — even if that lane is broke!

Check out the hilarious parody video below.

 

This Cardi B "She Bad" Parody Is All About The Struggle was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

