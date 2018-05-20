On 2000’s Stankonia, Big Boi and Andre 3000 both referenced their newborn sons and promised to be consistent figures in their lives.

18 years later, Dre and Big’s boys are high school graduates, and both pops kept their promises.

On Ms. Jackson, André spit: “Yes I will be present on the first day of school and graduation.”

On “B.o.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad),” Big says, “Got a son on the way by the name of Baboo,” before naming his other babies and promising to never turn his back on them for the music industry.

Frustrated followers may still be waiting for new music, but the photos below prove that Big and Dre have been keeping their word to their most important fans.

"And yes, I will be present on the first day of school

And graduation" André 3000 dans Ms. Jackson pic.twitter.com/kw8tuJegFT — incogNEGRO (@AnthonyATLien) May 11, 2018

Bamboo got that paperwork ! Woodward Academy Class of 2018 ! pic.twitter.com/oQmMQVg1XI — Big Boi (@BigBoi) May 12, 2018

As @BoneyStarks pointed out on Twitter, this is all just a heart-warming reminder that we’re getting old.

“Got a son on the way by the name of Bamboo” Man. We’re old. https://t.co/kOWpW9E8zT — tommie. (@BoneyStarks) May 12, 2018

Dearest Daddies: Big Boi & Andre 3000 Show Up For Sons Just Like Their Bars Promised was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: