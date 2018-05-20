0 reads Leave a comment
Danielle Bregoli, aka Bhad Bhabie, told Billboard she regrets the ratchet behavior that made her famous.
The clip has been going viral since being posted four days ago.
She admitted she would change “everything” about how she behaved on Dr. Phil‘s couch:
“I look back and I’m like ‘I wish I could smack you!’ because something was wrong with me.”
Isn’t this newfound maturity exactly what her mom was hoping for when she dragged her on Dr. Phil‘s show in the first place?
Watch her full comments below:
A Better Becky?: Bhad Bhabie Would Change Dr. Phil Appearance If She Could was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com
