Update: Bimbe Festival Location Moving To Durham County Stadium Because Of Soggy Conditions

Bimbe 2016

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Raleigh Promotions and Marketing

We’re looking forward to the 49th annual Bimbe Cultural Arts Festival happening in Durham this Saturday. We now know that the event will move across the street to the Durham County Stadium parking lot because of soggy conditions at the previous location. The event is rain or shine! Activities kick off at 12 noon and run until 8 p.m.

 

Festival Activities

  • Live Music
  • Family Fun Zone
  • Arts and Crafts
  • Community Resources
  • Ethnic Food
  • Local Talent
Seating will not be provided, please bring a lawn chair or blanket.

The following is not allowed at the festival:

  • No coolers
  • No smoking
  • No alcohol
  • No personal canopies/tents
  • No pets

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

