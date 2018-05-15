Willow Smith Shocks Jada And Her Grandmother During Talk Show By Revealing She Used To Cut Herself

On Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Facebook show Red Table Talk, Jada and Will Smith’s daughter Willow revealed that she was depressed and began cutting herself at a very young age. She said that the depression set in after the success of her song, Whip My Hair in 2010.

RT rnbvice: Willow Smith talks about her battle with Depression in her Early Childhood. pic.twitter.com/4mJMFxVLRh — SWB 🔥 (@streetwearbinge) May 14, 2018

