Willow Smith Shocks Jada And Her Grandmother During Talk Show By Revealing She Used To Cut Herself

On Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Facebook show Red Table Talk, Jada and Will Smith’s daughter Willow revealed that she was depressed and began cutting herself at a very young age. She said that the depression set in after the success of her song, Whip My Hair in 2010.
10 Times Blac Chyna’s Boo Looked Like Her Son
1. “My mom wants to know if you have these in a size 7”1 of 8
2. When its your birthday, but everyone is checking for moms.2 of 8
3. “Mama’s got you baby”3 of 8
4. When your classmates tell you your mama is fine.4 of 8
5. Baby Love5 of 8
6. Take your child to work day.6 of 8
7. When you look just like your mama.7 of 8
8. Nothing like a quick nap on mama shoulder.8 of 8
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
