Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Willow Smith Shocks Jada And Her Grandmother During Talk Show By Revealing She Used To Cut Herself

Karen Clark
68 reads
Leave a comment
26th Annual EMA Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

On Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Facebook show Red Table Talk, Jada and Will Smith’s daughter Willow revealed that she was depressed and began cutting herself at a very young age. She said that the depression set in after the success of her song, Whip My Hair in 2010.

 

 

10 Times Blac Chyna’s Boo Looked Like Her Son

8 photos Launch gallery

10 Times Blac Chyna’s Boo Looked Like Her Son

Continue reading 10 Times Blac Chyna’s Boo Looked Like Her Son

10 Times Blac Chyna’s Boo Looked Like Her Son

Speaking of nauseating discomfort, check out all the times Blac Chyna looked as if YBN Almighty Jay could be her son.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

cutting , jada pinkett smith , Will Smith , willow smith

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
'Men In Black 3' New York Premiere - Inside Arrivals
Willow Smith Shocks Jada And Her Grandmother During…
 3 hours ago
05.15.18
13 items
Then & Now: The Transformation Of Ray Lewis…
 6 hours ago
05.15.18
Ring Secured: All The Times Taraji P. Henson…
 6 hours ago
05.15.18
Spike Lee
Spike Lee Reveals First Trailer For BlacKkKlansman Receives…
 6 hours ago
05.15.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Jackie Christie Reaches Beyond The…
 15 hours ago
05.15.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Kirk’s Side Chick Avoid’s Spice’s Jamaican…
 15 hours ago
05.15.18
He Gets It: Professor Lets His Student Bring…
 18 hours ago
05.15.18
A Beautiful Mind: LeBron James Gives Us A…
 19 hours ago
05.15.18
We Should Put More Respeck On Joe Budden’s…
 23 hours ago
05.15.18
Eesh: That Awkward Moment A Woman Realized Her…
 23 hours ago
05.15.18
REACTION: Emilia Clarke Shares Her Reaction To Donald…
 24 hours ago
05.15.18
Watch Michael B. Jordan Dismiss This White Journalist’s…
 24 hours ago
05.15.18
Agitated Fans Accuse Pop Singer Hayley Kiyoko Of…
 1 day ago
05.15.18
Beats & Beef: 7 Of The Wildest ‘Love…
 1 day ago
05.15.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now