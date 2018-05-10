Need A Date Night? Try A Movie Under The Stars At The NC Museum Of Art

All you need is a blanket for this perfect date night under the stars courtesy of the North Carolina Museum of Art!

Big-screen movie magic under the stars has been a cherished NCMA experience for over 20 years. We present recent Oscar winners, timeless classics, and family favorites. Parents, please note: many screenings are family friendly, but we do include a few R-rated titles each season. Prices vary for Music/Movie Combos.

EVENTS IN THIS SERIES:

Free for members; ticket required

$6 Nonmembers

Box Office | (919) 715-5923

The moment you've been waiting for is finally here! Our summer movie schedule is up. Featuring Oscar nominees, timeless classics, & family favorites. Please note, we are using a new ticketing schedule. Tickets are available one week in advance of the date. https://t.co/vYSBGfZCXf pic.twitter.com/68d69Hc3wZ — NC Museum of Art (@ncartmuseum) May 10, 2018

Get the details here.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark