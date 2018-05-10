Local
Need A Date Night? Try A Movie Under The Stars At The NC Museum Of Art

Karen Clark
Happy black couple opening a gift bag outdoors at night

Source: Susan Chiang / Getty

All you need is a blanket for this perfect date night under the stars courtesy of the North Carolina Museum of Art!

Big-screen movie magic under the stars has been a cherished NCMA experience for over 20 years. We present recent Oscar winners, timeless classics, and family favorites. Parents, please note: many screenings are family friendly, but we do include a few R-rated titles each season. Prices vary for Music/Movie Combos.

EVENTS IN THIS SERIES:

  • Free for members; ticket required
  • $6 Nonmembers

Box Office | (919) 715-5923

Get the details here.

 

Saturday Night Live - Season 43

Money Bag To Baby Bag, Cardi B.'s Best Maternity Style Moments

20 photos Launch gallery

Money Bag To Baby Bag, Cardi B.'s Best Maternity Style Moments

Continue reading Money Bag To Baby Bag, Cardi B.’s Best Maternity Style Moments

Money Bag To Baby Bag, Cardi B.'s Best Maternity Style Moments

Cardi B. is reportedly due in July with a baby girl. The mom-to-be is showing off her stylish baby bump, dressing it in everything from FashionNova to Moschino. Click through our gallery to see some of the most fashionable looks from our Bronx beauty.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

