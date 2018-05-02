One-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After Being Beaten At Day Care

Continue reading Black Twitter Has Words For Kanye’s New Song Showing His Support For Trump

Black Twitter Has Words For Kanye's New Song Showing His Support For Trump

[caption id="attachment_2913205" align="alignleft" width="749"] Source: Paul Natkin / Getty[/caption] After a week of insane Tweets of rocking MAGA hats, dissing Former President Obama and calling Trump his "brother," Kanye West is back at it again. On Friday (April 27) he dropped a new single "Ye vs. The People" with fellow rapper T.I. to take his love for #45 to the next level. “I know Obama was Heaven-sent/But ever since Trump won, it proved that I could be President,” Kanye raps to which Tip retorts, “Yeah you can, at what cost though?/Don’t that go against the teachings that Ye taught for?” Sigh...Clearly, Black Twitter had some serious words with this one.