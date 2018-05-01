Tom Joyner Vows To Stop Playing R. Kelly Music On His Show….Do You Agree?

It’s official. Tom Joyner will no longer play R. Kelly’s music on his syndicated morning show.
During a segment of Inside Her Story, the founder of the #MeToo movement, Tarana Burke, talked about the allegations against R. Kelly and the support he still receives from fans, radio stations and the music industry.
According to Essence Magazine:
“Burke added that fans and supporters have kept the R&B singer “wealthy,” before calling radio hosts, including Joyner, who still play his music.
After Burke told Joyner “we need the Tom Joyner Morning Show to stop supporting R. Kelly,” the radio host vowed, “Okay, you got it. I’ll do that right now. I won’t play anymore R. Kelly music.”
