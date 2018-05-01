Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tom Joyner Vows To Stop Playing R. Kelly Music On His Show….Do You Agree?

Karen Clark
66 reads
Leave a comment
2015 BET Awards - Show

Source: Mark Davis/BET / Getty

It’s official. Tom Joyner will no longer play R. Kelly’s music on his syndicated morning show.

 

 

During a segment of Inside Her Story, the founder of the  #MeToo movement, Tarana Burke, talked about the allegations against R. Kelly and the support he still receives from fans, radio stations and the music industry.

According to Essence Magazine:

“Burke added that fans and supporters have kept the R&B singer “wealthy,” before calling radio hosts, including Joyner, who still play his music. 

After Burke told Joyner “we need the Tom Joyner Morning Show to stop supporting R. Kelly,” the radio host vowed, “Okay, you got it. I’ll do that right now. I won’t play anymore R. Kelly music.”

 

 

Mourners Attend Wake And Funeral For Sandra Bland In Illinois

Nine Places Where Black Women And Girls Just Aren’t Safe

11 photos Launch gallery

Nine Places Where Black Women And Girls Just Aren’t Safe

Continue reading Nine Places Where Black Women And Girls Just Aren’t Safe

Nine Places Where Black Women And Girls Just Aren’t Safe

[caption id="attachment_2839048" align="alignleft" width="719"] Source: Jonathan Gibby / Getty[/caption] Nowadays, all you have to do is turn on the TV or log onto the internet, and we’re inundated with stories about Black women and girls being mistreated, discriminated against, having the police called on us and even killed for doing nothing more than being in our skin. Where we are allowed to go and be our carefree unapologetic selves? At times, it feels as if those spaces are getting more limited, especially in Trump's America. From the golf course to Waffle House to our own homes, here are nine places where it's literally unsafe for us to exist.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

 

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2015 BET Awards - Show
Tom Joyner Vows To Stop Playing R. Kelly…
 5 hours ago
05.01.18
28 Epic “Mean Girls” Quotes We Still Love…
 5 hours ago
05.01.18
OMG: The Internet Is Cracking Up Over One…
 6 hours ago
05.01.18
Sasha Obama Poses Backstage With Cardi B &…
 2 days ago
04.30.18
Kanye West Calls Parkland Activist His ‘Hero’, She…
 2 days ago
04.30.18
Marlo Hampton On Kenya Moore: ‘She Is Lying…
 2 days ago
04.30.18
#MuteRKelly: The Pied Piper Dropped From Chicago Concert…
 2 days ago
04.30.18
LOL: The #NotMyLegsChallenge Continues To Bring The Hilarity…
 2 days ago
04.30.18
Check Out These ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Spoilers But…
 2 days ago
04.30.18
Eesh: Parkland Survivor Had A Shady Response To…
 2 days ago
04.30.18
Memba’ This? The Only White House Dinners We…
 2 days ago
04.30.18
20 items
Black Twitter Has Words For Kanye’s New Song…
 3 days ago
04.30.18
Cicely Tyson Honored At TCL Chinese Theatre With…
 3 days ago
04.30.18
“This Is My Album Cover:” Kanye Tweets Pic…
 3 days ago
04.30.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now