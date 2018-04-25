The College Teen Who Went Viral For Recreating Beyonce’s Dance Routine Made It To Ellen!

6 reads Leave a comment
Remember when we told you about the college student who recreated Beyonce’s dance moves from Coachella and went viral? Well, she made it to Ellen!
Read More: This College Freshman Performed Beyonce’s Coachella Routine Perfectly And Now Everyone Is Talking About Her
Check out her performance.
