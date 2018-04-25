Entertainment News
The College Teen Who Went Viral For Recreating Beyonce’s Dance Routine Made It To Ellen!

Remember when we told you about the college student who recreated Beyonce’s dance moves from Coachella and went viral? Well, she made it to Ellen!

Check out her performance.

 

 

Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' - Arrivals

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Black Panther Cast Showed Their Star Power Style At The Avengers Premiere

12 photos Launch gallery

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Black Panther Cast Showed Their Star Power Style At The Avengers Premiere

Continue reading RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Black Panther Cast Showed Their Star Power Style At The Avengers Premiere

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Black Panther Cast Showed Their Star Power Style At The Avengers Premiere

The Black Panther stars showed up to the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War in style. From Danai Gurira giving us a stunning red look to Chadwick Boseman looking sexy in forest green, you don't want to miss all of these looks!  

 

