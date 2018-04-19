This College Freshman Performed Beyonce’s Coachella Routine Perfectly And Now Everyone Is Talking About Her

Brianna Bundick-Kelly decided to learn Beyonce’s viral Coachella dance routine and it’s amazing. The Virginia State University freshman said it took her 40 minutes to learn the routine.

If you thought I was about to sit here, learn choreo & dance like I’m one of Beyoncé's backup dancer… YOU’RE ABSOLUTELY RIGHT!😂👌🏾🔥#BeyChella pic.twitter.com/157vovRFjG — Briyonce (@imbriyonce) April 18, 2018

She killed it and EVERYONE noticed.

Ok i absolutely love this. You know i do!!! 💋🔥💥 @imbriyonce https://t.co/D4qtj2f07M — lisa rinna (@lisarinna) April 19, 2018

She is GETTIN IT!!! — Michelle Williams (@RealMichelleW) April 19, 2018

9 Celebrities Who Worked While Pregnant 7 photos Launch gallery 9 Celebrities Who Worked While Pregnant 1. Ciara 1 of 7 2. Alicia Keys Throwback to when Alicia climbed on top of her piano pregnant!! This woman is a true performer! 😂😳😍 @aliciakeys pic.twitter.com/vQ84WfYkx1 — Alicia Keys (@_akfamily__) April 13, 2017 2 of 7 3. Halle Berry 3 of 7 4. M.I.A. 4 of 7 5. Jourdan Dunn 5 of 7 6. Jennifer Lopez 6 of 7 7. Kerry Washington 7 of 7 Skip ad Continue reading 9 Celebrities Who Worked While Pregnant 9 Celebrities Who Worked While Pregnant Beyonce let us know a long time ago that girls run the world. Add the fact that some women still do mind blowing things like dance, perform, and go to work while pregnant, and you conclude that women run the whole damn Universe. Just look at Queen Bey. Not only was she still doing shows while pregnant with Blue Ivy and the twins, but it seems like everytime she returned to the stage post-baby, she was a million times better than before. Real women do it everyday, B. Check out these other stars who opted for “maternity stay” and worked during their pregnancy.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark