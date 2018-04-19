Entertainment News
This College Freshman Performed Beyonce’s Coachella Routine Perfectly And Now Everyone Is Talking About Her

Karen Clark
Beyonce Performs On ABC's 'Good Morning America'

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Brianna Bundick-Kelly decided to learn Beyonce’s viral Coachella dance routine and it’s amazing. The Virginia State University freshman said it took her 40 minutes to learn the routine.

 

She killed it and EVERYONE noticed.

 

Beyonce let us know a long time ago that girls run the world. Add the fact that some women still do mind blowing things like dance, perform, and go to work while pregnant, and you conclude that women run the whole damn Universe. Just look at Queen Bey. Not only was she still doing shows while pregnant with Blue Ivy and the twins, but it seems like everytime she returned to the stage post-baby, she was a million times better than before. Real women do it everyday, B. Check out these other stars who opted for “maternity stay” and worked during their pregnancy.    

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Photos