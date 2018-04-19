This College Freshman Performed Beyonce’s Coachella Routine Perfectly And Now Everyone Is Talking About Her

4 reads Leave a comment
Brianna Bundick-Kelly decided to learn Beyonce’s viral Coachella dance routine and it’s amazing. The Virginia State University freshman said it took her 40 minutes to learn the routine.
She killed it and EVERYONE noticed.
9 Celebrities Who Worked While Pregnant
7 photos Launch gallery
9 Celebrities Who Worked While Pregnant
1. Ciara1 of 7
2. Alicia Keys2 of 7
3. Halle Berry3 of 7
4. M.I.A.4 of 7
5. Jourdan Dunn5 of 7
6. Jennifer Lopez6 of 7
7. Kerry Washington7 of 7
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours