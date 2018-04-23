National
Black Man Stops Naked Shooter At The Waffle House…Describes What Happened

Four Killed, Two Wounded In Shooting At Nashville Area Waffle House

In case you missed it over the weekend, a naked,White man shot and killed four people at a Nashville Waffle House. Four others were wounded.

Twenty-nine-year-old James Shaw, Jr. is the hero who stopped the shooter and kept him from killing even more people.

 

 

These are the four victims killed in the incident. All of them were under the age of 30.

 

