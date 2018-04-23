Black Man Stops Naked Shooter At The Waffle House…Describes What Happened

In case you missed it over the weekend, a naked,White man shot and killed four people at a Nashville Waffle House. Four others were wounded.

Twenty-nine-year-old James Shaw, Jr. is the hero who stopped the shooter and kept him from killing even more people.

These are the four victims killed in the incident. All of them were under the age of 30.

All 4 victims of today’s heinous Waffle House attack were young people of color with their whole lives ahead of them. Law enforcement must view today’s tragedy as a racially motivated hate crime and an act of domestic terrorism. Hate crimes are on the rise. #TravisReinking pic.twitter.com/cJudBRowET — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) April 22, 2018

