Questlove Better Stay Woke, This 2-Year-Old Might Take His Drumming Spot

Someone put Jimmy Fallon on the line!

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-JAZZ-NEWPORT

Source: EVA HAMBACH / Getty

Lennox Howard Noble is definitely a name you’ll want to remember. With the help of his parents, he could be the next in-demand drummer…and he’s only two!

The youngin’ was caught on camera killing the drum part to the song “I Can” by the gospel group Speak Life.

Now granted, Lennox’s mother Shintara Nicole Noble is a singer in Speak Life so it’s no surprise the song got stuck in the kid’s head.

But his talent is undeniable. Check it out below!

 

The clip has already received over 300,000 views and over 11,000 shares on Facebook. Hopefully, this is only the beginning for the young talent!

 

Continue reading Questlove Better Stay Woke, This 2-Year-Old Might Take His Drumming Spot

