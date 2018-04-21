The City Of Raleigh Is Offering A Camp For Girls Only!

5 reads Leave a comment
Is your daughter adventurous and like to be outside? She might be interested in a girls only camp offered by the City of Raleigh!
Designed for girls between age 13 to 15, Girls Week is a girl’s-specific camp that travels through the City of Raleigh experiencing all the amazing outdoor activities the City of Oaks has to offer. Come paddle, climb, hike, ride, and explore in a fun, encouraging environment.
On Thursday, we will drive out of town for an overnight camping experience. This camp will be held July 16 through July 20 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Durant Nature Preserve South Entrance.
Get more info: 919-996-6855
Twitter Loses Its Mind Over #BeyChella
