The City Of Raleigh Is Offering A Camp For Girls Only!

Karen Clark
Smiling student

Source: kate_sept2004 / Getty

Is your daughter adventurous and like to be outside? She might be interested in a girls only camp offered by the City of Raleigh!

Designed for girls between age 13 to 15, Girls Week is a girl’s-specific camp that travels through the City of Raleigh experiencing all the amazing outdoor activities the City of Oaks has to offer. Come paddle, climb, hike, ride, and explore in a fun, encouraging environment.

On Thursday, we will drive out of town for an overnight camping experience. This camp will be held July 16 through July 20 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Durant Nature Preserve South Entrance.

Get more info:  919-996-6855

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

