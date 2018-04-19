TJMS
Home > TJMS

Morning Minute: What’s The Deal Paula Patton?

Tom Joyner Morning Show
1 reads
Leave a comment

4/19/18- Actress Paula Patton has a new man in her life, one who is married with two kids of his own. Chris isn’t sure what’s going on but gets the sense that she’s sampling like a certain someone once did.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Couples Who Survived Infidelity

9 photos Launch gallery

Couples Who Survived Infidelity

Continue reading Couples Who Survived Infidelity

Couples Who Survived Infidelity

Click through the gallery to see some of the celebrities who let cheating slide and stayed around for love (or money, or notoriety).

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce Performs On ABC's 'Good Morning America'
This College Freshman Performed Beyonce’s Coachella Routine Perfectly…
 2 hours ago
04.19.18
LOS ANGELES: 43RD 'GRAMMY AWARDS' CEREMONY
Michelle Williams Of Destiny’s Child Is Getting Married!
 4 hours ago
04.19.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 5 hours ago
04.19.18
'Suicide Squad' World Premiere - Inside Arrivals
WATCH: The Time Will Smith Met Michael Jackson…
 8 hours ago
04.19.18
FRANCE-US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-PRINCE
? Of The Day: After 2-year Probe Of…
 8 hours ago
04.19.18
Michelle Williams Running To Her Bae After Coachella…
 9 hours ago
04.19.18
Jumping The Broom! Toni Braxton Wants A Great…
 10 hours ago
04.19.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Andre Is Doing The Work To…
 17 hours ago
04.19.18
Ray J & Princess Love Getting A VH1…
 19 hours ago
04.19.18
Chrissy Teigen Offers Kim Kardashian A Place To…
 20 hours ago
04.19.18
Wow: Drake’s ‘Nice For What’ Video Inspired A…
 23 hours ago
04.19.18
702 Is Reuniting And Our Inner 90s Is…
 23 hours ago
04.19.18
This Hilarious Wedding Video Perfectly Describes Black Families
 1 day ago
04.19.18
Was This Khloe’s Klue That Tristan Thompson Would…
 1 day ago
04.19.18
Photos