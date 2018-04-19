DianteYarber: Another Unarmed Black Man Killed By The Police

Another unarmed Black man has been killed by the police. His name was Diante Yarber.

According to the Huff Post, on April 5 San Bernardino County police shot 30 bullets into Yarber’s in a WalMart parking lot after getting a tip that the Black Mustang the 26-year-old was allegedly wanted for questioning in a recent crime involving a stolen vehicle.

The family’s lawyer recently told The Guardian that the local police should be investigated for profiling, stalking and unjustifiably shooting him.

“They saw a car full of black people sitting in front of a Walmart, and they decided that was suspicious,” stressed Lee Merritt.

“They just began pouring bullets … It’s irresponsible. It’s dangerous. It’s mind-boggling, the use of force.”

He then said Yarber was hit “an estimated two dozen times.”

#DianteYarber 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 A post shared by Frida Monroe (@flaca_frida) on Apr 18, 2018 at 1:54pm PDT

Naturally, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office is telling a different story.

The Huff Post reported that they claim that Barstow police only shot into the car after the driver reversed the car in a getaway attempt and and then crashed the vehicle into two police cars.

In the meantime, the police involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave.

In addition to Yarber’s death, the backseat passenger Marian Tafoya, 23, is currently in critical condition. Her lawyer, Dale Galipo says the car was the officers weren’t in the path of the Mustang, so they had no justification to open fire, notes the Huff Post.

Yarber’s sister, Ruby Hawkins, told The Guardian that thev police often targeted her brother.

“They are the biggest criminals. They are bullies with badges … I don’t know how you can fear for your life with a person that is moving away from you.”

This a developing story. We’ll provide updates as the become available.

