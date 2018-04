Video: These Black Women Listened To Taylor Swift’s Remake Of “September” And The Looks On Their Faces Are Priceless

They are us.

These Black women gathered around to listen to Taylor Swift’s remake of the classic Earth, Wind & Fire hit September and they’re faces reflect EXACTLY what we felt.

These Black Women listening to Taylor Swift’s cover of “September” by Earth, Wind, and Fire is SENDING ME 😭😂😭😂😭😂😭 pic.twitter.com/TIFm2137OT — The Vixen of Gay T W I T T E R✊🏾 (@_TheRealKareem_) April 18, 2018

Some things should just be left alone.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark