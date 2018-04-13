Entertainment News
Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade Debuted New HGTV Show Last Night!

Karen Clark
5 reads
Step Up's 13th Annual Inspiration Awards

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Did you have a chance to check out Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade last night on the premier of All Star Flip? Here’s a quick look.

 

30 mins until you can watch @dwyanewade and I in action on #hgtv.

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

All Star Flip , Dwayne Wade , gabrielle union , HGTV

