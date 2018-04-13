Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade Debuted New HGTV Show Last Night!

5 reads Leave a comment
Did you have a chance to check out Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade last night on the premier of All Star Flip? Here’s a quick look.
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (4/7 to 4/13)
15 photos Launch gallery
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (4/7 to 4/13)
1. Niecy Nash1 of 15
2. Viviva A. Fox2 of 15
3. 50 Cent3 of 15
4. Egypt Sherrod4 of 15
5. Gabrielle Union-Wade5 of 15
6. T.I. & Chris Tucker6 of 15
7. Sherri Shepherd7 of 15
8. Tracy Morgan, Martin Lawerence & Jordan Peele8 of 15
9. Sheree Whitfield9 of 15
10. Serena Williams10 of 15
11. Jesse Williams11 of 15
12. Tamera Mowry12 of 15
13. Spike Lee13 of 15
14. Eve14 of 15
15. Jacque Reid15 of 15
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours