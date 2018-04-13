Entertainment News
Janet Jackson Announces Global Open Dance Auditions

Jodi Berry
Dubai World Cup

Source: Francois Nel / Getty

Do you think you have what it takes to dance on an upcoming Janet Jackson project? The music icon took to IG to announce a worldwide casting call, for dancers looking to be a part of a few upcoming projects she has in the works.

Auditions will be held Monday, April 23, at Starwest Studios Burbank, CA from 9AM – 5PM PDT. If you can’t make the auditions in person, upload a video showing your best Janet Jackson moves, or dancing to your favorite Janet Jackson song.

Audition videos can be uploaded to Instagram, Facebook or Twitter and should include the hashtag, #DanceWithJanet.

Photos