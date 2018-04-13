Janet Jackson Announces Global Open Dance Auditions

Do you think you have what it takes to dance on an upcoming Janet Jackson project? The music icon took to IG to announce a worldwide casting call, for dancers looking to be a part of a few upcoming projects she has in the works.

Auditions will be held Monday, April 23, at Starwest Studios Burbank, CA from 9AM – 5PM PDT. If you can’t make the auditions in person, upload a video showing your best Janet Jackson moves, or dancing to your favorite Janet Jackson song.

Audition videos can be uploaded to Instagram, Facebook or Twitter and should include the hashtag, #DanceWithJanet.

