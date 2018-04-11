These Are The 12 “Dirtiest” Foods You Buy For Your Family

0 reads Leave a comment
Well, the 2018 list of the “Dirty Dozen” is now out and maybe we will start to reconsider those high prices on organic foods. Check out the list of produce that contains the most pesticides.
10 Amazing Memoirs By Your Favorite Celebrities
10 Amazing Memoirs By Your Favorite Celebrities
1. “The Last Black Unicorn” by Tiffany Haddish1 of 10
2. “I Never Had It Made: An Autobiography” by Jackie Robinson2 of 10
3. ‘The Mother Of Black Hollywood” by Jenifer Lewis3 of 10
4. “Around The Way Girl” by Taraji P. Henson4 of 10
5. “Moonwalk” by Michael Jackson5 of 10
6. “I Put a Spell on You: The Autobiography of Nina Simone” by Nina Simone6 of 10
7. “Michelle Obama in Her Own Words: The Views and Values of America’s First Lady” by Michelle Obama and Lisa Rogak7 of 10
8. “Born a Crime: Stories From a South African Childhood” by Trevor Noah8 of 10
9. “What I Know For Sure” by Oprah Winfrey9 of 10
10. “Pryor Convictions: And Other Life Sentences” by Richard Pryor10 of 10
