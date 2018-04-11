Entertainment News
Gladiators: Can You Believe Only Two Episodes Left In The Final Season of Scandal

Jodi Berry
ABC's 'Scandal' 100th Episode Celebration - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Kerry Washington appeared on GMA to talk about the highly anticipated finale and discusses what’s next for her when the show ends. Washington broke barriers as the first African-American lead on a drama series in more than 30 years. In the final season, we saw Washington peel back several layers of her character showing a dark side of (Olivia Pope). Gladiators will miss Washington’s fashion sense, highlighting designer suits, dresses, and coats along with her Boss Chick power walk as she makes her way through the halls of the White House one final time.

