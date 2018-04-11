Gladiators: Can You Believe Only Two Episodes Left In The Final Season of Scandal

5 reads Leave a comment
Kerry Washington appeared on GMA to talk about the highly anticipated finale and discusses what’s next for her when the show ends. Washington broke barriers as the first African-American lead on a drama series in more than 30 years. In the final season, we saw Washington peel back several layers of her character showing a dark side of (Olivia Pope). Gladiators will miss Washington’s fashion sense, highlighting designer suits, dresses, and coats along with her Boss Chick power walk as she makes her way through the halls of the White House one final time.
Read Also:
Oh No! The Obamas Are Not Invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding
‘Boomerang’ Reboot Series In The Works At BET, ‘The Quad’ Is Out
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
18 photos Launch gallery
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
1. ALL BLACK1 of 18
2. ICE CREAM DREAM2 of 18
3. STRIPE SLAYAGE3 of 18
4. FESTIVE PANTS4 of 18
5. RED ALERT5 of 18
6. SWEATER DRESS SUCCESS6 of 18
7. BEAUTIFUL IN BURGUNDY7 of 18
8. RUCHED NOT RUSHED8 of 18
9. BEAR (COAT) IT ALL9 of 18
10. NATTY NECKLINES10 of 18
11. DENIM DELIGHT11 of 18
12. ROSE GOLD DREAMS12 of 18
13. ADD A HAT13 of 18
14. PERFECT IN PLAID14 of 18
15. HARK THE HERRINGBONE15 of 18
16. PRETTY IN PINK16 of 18
17. BE THE PRESENT17 of 18
18. MONOCHROMATIC METALLICS18 of 18
comments – add yours