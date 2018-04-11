Gladiators: Can You Believe Only Two Episodes Left In The Final Season of Scandal

Kerry Washington appeared on GMA to talk about the highly anticipated finale and discusses what’s next for her when the show ends. Washington broke barriers as the first African-American lead on a drama series in more than 30 years. In the final season, we saw Washington peel back several layers of her character showing a dark side of (Olivia Pope). Gladiators will miss Washington’s fashion sense, highlighting designer suits, dresses, and coats along with her Boss Chick power walk as she makes her way through the halls of the White House one final time.

Gear up, #Gladiators. @ScandalABC star @kerrywashington is here LIVE talking to @RobinRoberts about the last two episodes of #Scandal, what Olivia Pope has meant to her, and her upcoming project with @rwitherspoon! pic.twitter.com/9bDP5OjIm6 — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 11, 2018

