Parents! Make Sure You Get Your Kids Involved In The NC Science Festival!

Karen Clark
Scientist Looking at a Microscope Slide

The North Carolina Science Festival is back for a full month of science! We’re excited to be bringing hundreds of events focused on fun, interactive science learning opportunities. Students, families, friends, STEM professionals, teachers, volunteers will all enjoy events taking place throughout North Carolina this April.

An initiative of Morehead Planetarium and Science Center, the Festival highlights the educational, cultural and financial impact of science in this state. Through hands-on activities, science talks, lab tours, nature experiences, expos, exhibits and performances, the Festival engages a wide range of public audiences while inspiring future generations. Get more info here.

And don’t miss the signature event, Hidden No More: STEM Women Of Color this Saturday.

 

Historically, women of color have faced considerable challenges pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. “Hidden No More: STEM Women of Color Tour,” let’s you hear from five women, who despite these challenges, have made significant contributions to their fields and are pushing society forward.

Ann Vaughan Hammond and Peggy Vaughan, daughter and daughter-in-law, of Dorothy Vaughan who was Langley Research Center’s first African American manager; Dr. Jamila Simpson, assistant dean for academic programs, student diversity and engagement for the College of Sciences at N.C. State University; Dr. Stephani Page, biochemist/ biophysicist in the department of pharmacology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Dr. Chelsey Juarez an assistant professor in the Department of Sociology and Anthropology at North Carolina State University, will speak in a panel discussion on what it’s like to be a leader in their field as well as how we can help expand diversity in STEM education.

‘Hidden No More’ will be April 7th, 2 p.m. at Morehead Planetarium and Science Center, on UNC Chapel Hill’s campus. It will be open to the public. Registration required, spots are limited.

 

Photos