A Woman Painted A Prince Mural And You Won’t Believe What Happened To It

Karen Clark
66 reads
Prince AKA: The Artist Performs At Lakewood Amphitheater

Source: Rick Diamond / Getty

This is amazing and beautiful and artistic and Prince would probably love it!

This California artist painted a mural in honor of Prince two years ago and shared it on social media.

#Prince at #432Hz ! #RIPprince #art #CitrusHeights

A post shared by Christine Stein (@christinesaart) on

 

But then this happened to the mural on Easter.

 

Beautiful!

 

Finally after all this time we’ve got a Black Jesus and he’s played by singer John Legend in the live production of Jesus Christ Superstar. Check out the reactions below of his and the casts performance.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Photos