Local
Home > Local

Fashion Icon Andre’ Leon Talley To Be Honored In Upcoming Documentary

Jodi Berry
3 reads
Leave a comment
Marc Jacobs - Runway - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week: The ShowsThe Shows

Source: Randy Brooke / Getty

Raised in North Carolina, Andre’Leon Talley rose from humble beginnings to become the most innovative designer in the fashion industry. Talley is being honored with the documentary “The Gospel According to André”. The movie chronicles the life and career of the fashion insider and former Vogue editor at large.

Talley is responsible for swaying fashion designers to include Black models in their runway shows, thus promoting diversity in the industry. Talley also advised former first Lady Michelle Obama on fashion when former President Barack Obama was first elected in 2008.

The Gospel According to André, directed by Kate Novack and stars Talley as well as other fashion icons like Anna Wintour and Tom Ford, hits theaters on May 25.

Read Also:

Rachel Roy Will Be The Headlining Designer For Memphis Fashion Week

#NYFWNoir: Harlem Fashion Row Celebrates 10 Years Of Amplifying Diversity In Fashion

andre leon talley , documentary , fashion

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Fashion Icon Andre’ Leon Talley To Be Honored In Upcoming Documentary

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Martin Luther King...
Martin Luther King, Jr. Was Scheduled To Be…
 3 hours ago
04.04.18
Trending Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 4 hours ago
04.04.18
Mixed race woman dancing ballet in city
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Talent Auditions!
 5 hours ago
04.04.18
TV One Presents MLK50: Days Of Remembrance
 6 hours ago
04.04.18
When Stroller Choppas Fly: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags…
 19 hours ago
04.04.18
MOOD: T-Pain’s Carefree Driveway Dance Proves He’s Enjoying…
 22 hours ago
04.04.18
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals His Struggle With…
 22 hours ago
04.04.18
Don’t Take That Old Thang Back: Saweetie’s Icy…
 23 hours ago
04.04.18
From Rapper To Co-Host? Cardi B Set To…
 24 hours ago
04.04.18
(Sigh) If Only We Could Get Rewards After…
 24 hours ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 24 hours ago
04.04.18
Memories Don’t Die: Tory Lanez Shares Dates For…
 1 day ago
04.04.18
Meek Mill To Remain In Jail Following Bail…
 1 day ago
04.03.18
If You Thought Missy Elliott’s Time Was Up,…
 1 day ago
04.04.18
Photos