We Remember Dr. Mya Angelou: Happy Birthday

Today, Dr. Mya Angelou would have turned 90. The iconic poet and political activist may not be with us physically, but her words will inspire and encourage many for years to come. Dr. Angelou gave a voice to the multitude, championing women’s rights and gender equality.

My favorite Mya Angleou quotes.

1. “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

2. “I am a Woman Phenomenally. Phenomenal Woman, that’s me.”

3. “Love is that condition in the human spirit so profound that it allows me to survive, and better than that, to thrive with passion, compassion, and style.”

4. “Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope.”

5. “You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them.”

6. “Nothing will work unless you do.”

7. “If you have only one smile in you, give it to the people you love.”

8. “Nothing can dim the light which shines from within.”

9. “When you know better, you do better.”

10. “One isn’t necessarily born with courage, but one is born with potential. Without courage, we cannot practice any other virtue with consistency. We can’t be kind, true, merciful, generous, or honest.”

