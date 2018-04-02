Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Bill O’Reilly’s Comment About ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

Jodi Berry
8 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Disney's 'Beauty And The Beast' - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

The ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ live concert was fantastic starring John Legend as Jesus, it felt like an actual spiritual experience last night. A great musical became a great TV production receiving rave reviews except from a grumpy former news anchor.

Bill O’Reilly tweeted:

You may recall O’Reilly left Fox News last year accused by several women of sexual harassment allegations. The now shamed anchor reportedly paid $32 million to settle accusations against him.

His comment about Jesus Christ Superstar’ prompted Chrissy Teigen, wife of John Legend to clap back:

OUCH!!!!

Must Read:

Parkland Survivor On Laura Ingraham: ‘When Is She Going To Apologize To Lebron James?

Atlanta Charter School Apologizes For 2nd Grade Blackface Show

Chrissy Teigan , Jesus Christ Superstar , John Legend

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Bill O’Reilly’s Comment About ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 18 mins ago
04.02.18
Mixed race woman dancing ballet in city
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Talent Auditions!
 45 mins ago
04.02.18
Marvin Gaye
Happy Birthday Marvin Gaye
 2 hours ago
04.02.18
88th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Bill O’Reilly’s Comment…
 2 hours ago
04.02.18
Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2015
Awww: Serena Williams and daughter Alexis dressed as…
 13 hours ago
04.02.18
TV One Presents MLK50: Days Of Remembrance
 14 hours ago
04.01.18
Got Eem!: Anthony Davis’ Unibrow Played An April…
 22 hours ago
04.01.18
Did Tamar Braxton Get Sister Traci Kicked Off…
 23 hours ago
04.01.18
Toni Braxton Visits BET's '106 & Park' - April 11, 2011
The Claws are already out before the start…
 1 day ago
04.01.18
Don’t Fall For These Brands And Their April…
 1 day ago
04.01.18
Thirsty Free Throw: Joel Embiid Shoots Another Shot…
 1 day ago
04.01.18
So This Is Where The Washing Machine Has…
 1 day ago
04.01.18
90’s and 2000’s Remixes That Were Better Than…
 1 day ago
04.01.18
Heroic: Matt Barnes Starts Fund For Stephon Clark’s…
 2 days ago
04.01.18
Photos