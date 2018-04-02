Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Bill O’Reilly’s Comment About ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

8 reads Leave a comment
The ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ live concert was fantastic starring John Legend as Jesus, it felt like an actual spiritual experience last night. A great musical became a great TV production receiving rave reviews except from a grumpy former news anchor.
Bill O’Reilly tweeted:
You may recall O’Reilly left Fox News last year accused by several women of sexual harassment allegations. The now shamed anchor reportedly paid $32 million to settle accusations against him.
His comment about Jesus Christ Superstar’ prompted Chrissy Teigen, wife of John Legend to clap back:
OUCH!!!!
