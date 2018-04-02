Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Bill O’Reilly’s Comment About ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

The ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ live concert was fantastic starring John Legend as Jesus, it felt like an actual spiritual experience last night. A great musical became a great TV production receiving rave reviews except from a grumpy former news anchor.

Bill O’Reilly tweeted:

Watching JC Superstar on NBC. Who knew Jesus of Nazareth ran a tattoo parlor? Geez. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) April 2, 2018

You may recall O’Reilly left Fox News last year accused by several women of sexual harassment allegations. The now shamed anchor reportedly paid $32 million to settle accusations against him.

His comment about Jesus Christ Superstar’ prompted Chrissy Teigen, wife of John Legend to clap back:

OUCH!!!!

Yes the shop specializes in coverups that aren’t 32 million dollars https://t.co/2hklA6Ix4P — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018

