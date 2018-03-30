Celebrity News
Winnie Harlow Asks “Do you see me suffering?”

Christian Dior : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2018

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Some people think that model Winnie Harlow is ‘suffering from vitiligo’. But Harlow says “Do you see me suffering?” Well no?! She made the statement after the Evening Standard, a British tabloid called her a “vitiligo sufferer.” She clapped back on her instagram page.

The 23-year-old Canadian model burst on the scene in 2014 as a finalist on “America’s Next Top Model”. She does have the skin condition vitiligo, which causes the loss of skin color in blotches but vitilligo doesn’t have her! Her modeling resume is constantly growing. She has modeled for brands like Diesel and Desigual and has been featured in Vogue ItaliaEbonyGlamour and Cosmopolitan. In 2016, she was chosen as one of BBC’s 100 Women.

And she wants to be known for more than just being the vitiligo model. “I’m very sick of talking about my skin,” she told Elle Canada. “I am literally just a human. I have the same brain as you; there’s a skeleton under my skin just like yours. It’s not that serious.” Go Winnie! Make us proud!

