I Am MLK Jr Documentary

On the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s death, the Paramount network will air the documentary, ‘I am MLK, Jr’. The documentary will explore the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his impact on civil rights through present day. Okay cool. They will have interviews with people who were are part of the Dr. King’s legacy including, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Rev. Al Sharpton, Congressman John Lewis and the honorable Andrew Young. There will also be a host of people that have lived in the shadow of Dr. King like Nick Cannon, Carmelo Anthony, and Van Jones.

The documentary airs at 8pm on the Paramount Network, formally the Spike Network.