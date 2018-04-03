I Am MLK Jr Documentary

0 reads Leave a comment
On the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s death, the Paramount network will air the documentary, ‘I am MLK, Jr’. The documentary will explore the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his impact on civil rights through present day. Okay cool. They will have interviews with people who were are part of the Dr. King’s legacy including, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Rev. Al Sharpton, Congressman John Lewis and the honorable Andrew Young. There will also be a host of people that have lived in the shadow of Dr. King like Nick Cannon, Carmelo Anthony, and Van Jones.
The documentary airs at 8pm on the Paramount Network, formally the Spike Network.
All The King's Words: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Most Riveting Quotes
26 photos Launch gallery
All The King's Words: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Most Riveting Quotes
1. On Progress1 of 26
2. On Faith2 of 26
3. On Living A Giving Life3 of 26
4. On Injustice4 of 26
5. On Being Alive5 of 26
6. On Living6 of 26
7. On Being A Man7 of 26
8. On Playing Your Position8 of 26
9. On Salvation9 of 26
10. On The Laws He Sought To Change10 of 26
11. On Altruism11 of 26
12. On Truth & Unconditional Love12 of 26
13. On Doing Great Things13 of 26
14. On Communication & Fear14 of 26
15. On Forgiveness15 of 26
16. On Ignorance16 of 26
17. On Riots17 of 26
18. On Love18 of 26
19. On Oneness19 of 26
20. 49127244120 of 26
21. On Doing The Right Thing21 of 26
22. 11349140822 of 26
23. On Hope23 of 26
24. On Love24 of 26
25. On Injustice25 of 26
26. On His Dream, That's Now A Reality...Sort Of...26 of 26
comments – add yours