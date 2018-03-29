Supermodel, Tyra Banks gets real in her new book, Perfect Is Boring: 10 Things My Crazy, Fierce Mama Taught Me About Beauty, Booty, and Being a Boss. In the book, she reveals a secret that most people didn’t know…she wears fake hair (okay we did know that) and she had a nose job. Yeah she did.

Banks reveals that she got a nose job early in her career. “I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching,” says Banks. “I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose. I feel I have a responsibility to tell the truth.”

Is Banks a fan of the the “no makeup/all natural look”? Not really. She compares herself to fellow supermodel Gisele, “As a model, I needed makeup. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. It leveled my playing field. Gisele, you don’t need it? I do! And we’re both modeling for Victoria’s Secret.”

In the new issue of PEOPLE magazine, Banks talks more about her book and keeping it real with being a model, boss and having a great mom. Her book will hit stores on April 3rd.