Celebrity News
Home > Celebrity News

Tyra Banks Gets Real

bvick
0 reads
Leave a comment
Getty Images Portrait Studio Powered By Samsung Galaxy At 2015 Summer TCA's

Source: Maarten de Boer / Getty

Supermodel, Tyra Banks gets real in her new book, Perfect Is Boring: 10 Things My Crazy, Fierce Mama Taught Me About Beauty, Booty, and Being a Boss. In the book, she reveals a secret that most people didn’t know…she wears fake hair (okay we did know that) and she had a nose job. Yeah she did. 

Banks reveals that she got a nose job early in her career. “I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching,” says Banks. “I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose. I feel I have a responsibility to tell the truth.”

Is Banks a fan of the the “no makeup/all natural look”? Not really. She compares  herself to fellow supermodel Gisele, “As a model, I needed makeup. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. It leveled my playing field. Gisele, you don’t need it? I do! And we’re both modeling for Victoria’s Secret.”

In the new issue of PEOPLE magazine, Banks talks more about her book and keeping it real with being a model, boss and having a great mom. Her book will hit stores on April 3rd.

Tyra Banks Hits The Big 4-0: Here's The GIFS To Prove It

10 photos Launch gallery

Tyra Banks Hits The Big 4-0: Here's The GIFS To Prove It

Continue reading Tyra Banks Hits The Big 4-0: Here’s The GIFS To Prove It

Tyra Banks Hits The Big 4-0: Here's The GIFS To Prove It

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook! [ione_facebook_like_box url_segment=hellobeautifulofficial height="260"]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Wendy Williams' Wendy Digital Event
Roseanne Barr Throws Shade At Wendy Williams During…
 7 hours ago
03.29.18
Trending Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 8 hours ago
03.29.18
‘Empire’ Recap: It’s Up To Cookie To Save…
 16 hours ago
03.29.18
NeNe Leakes Blasts Sheree Whitfield And Kim Zolciak
 17 hours ago
03.29.18
Serena Williams Talks Pregnancy, Marriage In HBO Docuseries…
 18 hours ago
03.29.18
New York State Of Mind: The Giants Are…
 18 hours ago
03.29.18
Bag Secured : “Prison Bae” Jeremy Meeks And…
 19 hours ago
03.29.18
Groupon Apologizes For ‘N*gger Brown’ Boots
 19 hours ago
03.29.18
Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz and John Cena Talk…
 21 hours ago
03.29.18
SMH: Watch One Woman Take Baby Mama Drama…
 22 hours ago
03.29.18
LOL: This Man Nearly Lost His Mind When…
 23 hours ago
03.29.18
DUH: Tyra Banks & 14 Other Stars Who…
 23 hours ago
03.29.18
We Laughed Out Loud After Reading These Strange…
 24 hours ago
03.29.18
Queen Of Targét: All The Times Beyoncé Was…
 24 hours ago
03.29.18
Photos