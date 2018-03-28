Celebrity News
3rd Black Model On SI Swimsuit Cover

bvick
Danielle Herrington

Source: Photographer/SPORTS ILLUSTRATED / Ben Watts/SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Danielle Herrington won the coveted Sport Illustrated Swimsuit Cover. The 24 year old is only the 3rd African American woman to ever grace the cover. Tyra Banks was the first African American model to grace the cover in 1997 then 10 years later, Beyoncé was on the cover in 2007 now 11 years later is Herrington.

Herrington is from Compton, CA but she now lives in Brooklyn. She has been modeling since was 13 but in 2015 she decided to make it a full-time career. Good thing she did because in 2017, Herrington was named an SIRookie. Congratulations Danielle! The Swimsuit issue is on stands now!

TOPSHOT-TEN-US-WILLIAMS-SI-AWARD

Serena Williams Attends Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson Of The Year Ceremony

