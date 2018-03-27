Entertainment News
Toxicolgy report Prince died from ‘exceedingly high’ levels of fentanyl in his body

According to sources, a toxicology report from Prince’s autopsy, reveals the amount in his system was extremely high, especially for someone suffering from chronic pain. The report shows he had 67.8 micrograms per liter in his system. Fatalities from the drug have been documented in people with blood levels ranging from 3 to 58 micrograms per liter.

Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016. Public data released after his death showed he died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 times more powerful than heroin.

The lead prosecutor in the county where Prince died, said that he was reviewing law enforcement reports and would make a decision on whether to charge anyone “in the near future.” As of today, no one has been charged in his death.

