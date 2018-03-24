Lifestyle
MLK’s Granddaughter At March For Our Lives: ‘I Have A Dream That Enough Is Enough’

Nine-year-old Yolanda Renee King spoke to her grandfather's poignant Civil Rights legacy.

King Speech In NYC

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

Eleven-year-old Naomi Wadler wasn’t the only Black girl that stole the show at the March For Our Lives rally on March 24.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 9-year-old granddaughter, Yolanda Renee King, wowed the crowd in Washington D.C. borrowing from the Civil Rights icon as she spread the word of love, peace and the importance of living in a gun-free world.

“My grandfather had a dream that his four little children would not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character,” King said when she took the stage.

“I have a dream that enough is enough, and that this should be a gun-free world, period,” she added.

USA Today reported that in an interview after her speech with CNN, King said she’s tired of lockdown drills practiced in her 4th grade class just yesterday.

“It’s unfortunate people have these guns and use them to hurt people.”

People rallied on Twitter to show support and awe for this inspiring young girl:

In addition, Brooklyn’s Christopher Underwood, 11, took the stage as well. Underwood lost his brother to a street corner shooting when he was five.

“For me, I would like to not worry about dying, and focus on math and science and playing basketball with my friends,” Underwood said.

“Don’t I deserve to grow up?”

Our children really are our future. We couldn’t be more proud of these young people!

From Washington D.C. to New York to Chicago to Los Angeles, on Saturday (Mar. 24), millions of demonstrators joined forces around the country to let politicians know that times up when it comes to the lack of gun control in the U.S. Led by students in the wake of the Parkland school shooting that left 17 dead last month, the March for Lives rallies sent the strong message that all children, whether in school or on the streets of cities like Chicago, we need to make our children a priority by ending gun violence now. Here are some of the march's most powerful images.

