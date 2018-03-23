Wendy’s Just Dropped A Mixtape. Yeah. That Wendy’s.

For some reason, Wendy’s dropped a mixtape on Spotify today. And it seems like people love it.

The mixtape drops now. Not pulling punches. We Beefin’. pic.twitter.com/H1Rm1ODYC4 — Wendy's (@Wendys) March 23, 2018

The responses are good, so far.

Yo why is that Wendy's mixtape lowkey fire lmaooo? — 💚💛 (@Saucy_basquiat) March 23, 2018

Yooooooooo Wendy's went crazy this "We Beefin" production pic.twitter.com/kbl5PhNqBC — Mille-Feuille (@Nukem_Nick) March 23, 2018

YO @Wendys DROPPED A MIXTAPE AND ITS ACTUALLY FLAMES??? LMAOOOOOOO GAME OVER MCDONALD'S AND BURGER KING. pic.twitter.com/p4OVhcDN5y — TKbreezy: Season 4 (@TKbreezy) March 23, 2018

🍔🍔🍔Hey Fam 🔥🔥🔥 Hottest new rapper in the game 🍟🍟🔥 Don't sleep on this mixtape. 👀👀👀https://t.co/8GGxjfbeL0 — Wendy's (@Wendys) March 23, 2018

