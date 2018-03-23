Tamar Braxton Looks Prettier Than Ever With Her New Bald Look…We Love It!

30 reads Leave a comment
We told you last week that Tamar Braxton had chosed to shave her head.
Read More: Tamar Braxton Shaved Her Head….What Do You Think Of Her New Look?
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (3/17 to 3/23)
10 photos Launch gallery
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (3/17 to 3/23)
1. Tracee Ellis Ross1 of 10
2. Mariah Carey2 of 10
3. Spike Lee3 of 10
4. Ray J & Princess Love4 of 10
5. Wendy Williams5 of 10
6. Kym Whitley6 of 10
7. Luenell Campbell7 of 10
8. Angela Bassett8 of 10
9. Queen Latifah9 of 10
10. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours