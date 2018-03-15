Entertainment News
Tamar Braxton Shaved Her Head….What Do You Think Of Her New Look?

Karen Clark
Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party Season 2 Episode 6 as seen on VH1.

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

Tamar has decided to let go of several things in her life. The latest thing to go is her hair!

 

✂️ finally free

A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on

 

 

 

Today is National Good Samaritan Day! Here are 10 ways that you can be a good Samaritan to your community and the people around you.

 

