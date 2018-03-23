‘Meghan Markle: An American Princess’ Special Hitting The Air

Fox has order a documentary about the soon-to-be Princess Meghan Markle. The show will have interviews with people who know her the ‘best’. They include Markle’s half-sister, Samantha, journalist and presenter Piers Morgan, Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell; and Dickie Arbiter, Queen Elizabeth II’s former press secretary. Yeah, I titled my head to side on that list too.

The special will feature behind-the-scenes and archival footage and purports to be the definitive look at Markle. Many believe that she will change the face of the monarchy. Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials for Fox said in an interview with Variety, “Since the early days of the British monarchy, right up to the present, the royal family has captivated the minds and imaginations of people across the globe. With Meghan Markle on the cusp of becoming a real princess, joining the likes of Princess Kate and the late Princess Diana, this special will give viewers a unique look and insight into her journey, from her upbringing in Southern California to her wedding to Prince Harry in Windsor Castle.”

Fox will air the two-hour special on May 11th. It should be interesting on how many other Meghan Markle specials will air before the royal wedding.