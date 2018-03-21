NFL Rule Change For Next Season

Do you remember last season when the Pittsburgh Steelers were playing the New England Patriots and tight end Jesse James appeared to catch the go-ahead touchdown on 1st-and-goal with 28 seconds remaining. When James reached the ball over the goal line, but the ball moved when it hit the ground. The replay official overturned the touchdown call. Do you remember how upset the Steelers and the fans were?

That wasn’t the first time that happen but finally the NFL has listen to the fans and teams to change the replay rules. Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations announced on Tuesday that the league is closing in on clarifying its controversial catch rule. The NFL plans to eliminate two factors that can cause incompletions according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

“Slight movement of the ball, it looks like we’ll reverse that,” Vincent said. “Going to the ground, it looks like that’s going to be eliminated. And we’ll go back to the old replay standard of reverse the call on the field only when it’s indisputable.” The competition committee is looking to finalize its proposal Tuesday before presenting it at next week’s annual league meeting in Orlando, Florida according to Vincent.

The annual owners meeting starts on Sunday and they have to approve the change. So will know soon if the outcry of the fans was taken seriously.