Shooter At Maryland High School Has Died

Karen Clark
Source: MICHELE EVE SANDBERG / Getty

There was a shooting at a high school in Maryland this morning. The shooter has died.

Read More: Officials in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, are investigating a shooting at Great Mills High School

 

Photos