National
Trending
Home > National

Officials in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, are investigating a shooting at Great Mills High School.

Jodi Berry
3 reads
Leave a comment
White man shooting

Source: Piotr Powietrzynski / Getty

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting at Great Mills High School in Maryland. Officials say the incident has been contained, the school remains on lockdown.

Maryland , school shooting

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Officials in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, are investigating a shooting at Great Mills High School.

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Video: Check Out These Important Details About Women’s…
 17 mins ago
03.20.18
Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey sparks controversy on social media with…
 3 hours ago
03.20.18
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 3 hours ago
03.20.18
The 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals
Go Mary .. Go Mary !!! ﻿Blige To…
 4 hours ago
03.20.18
Jay Z Invests $3 Million Into An App…
 20 hours ago
03.20.18
BRITAIN-ROYALS-COMMONWEALTH
Prince Harry Reportedly Refuses Prenup Ahead Of Marriage…
 22 hours ago
03.20.18
Desus & Mero Just Dropped Some Merch With…
 22 hours ago
03.20.18
Watch: Birdman Talks Why He’s Not Involved In…
 22 hours ago
03.20.18
Beef Or Nah? LeBron James And Tyronn Lue’s…
 22 hours ago
03.20.18
Hollywood’s ‘Museum Of Failure’ Celebrates Iconic Flops Throughout…
 22 hours ago
03.20.18
John Boyega And Scott Eastwood On Pacific Rim,…
 23 hours ago
03.20.18
Migos Tries To Teach Fox Reporter How To…
 23 hours ago
03.20.18
Letters To The 6 God: PETA Wants Drake…
 1 day ago
03.20.18
EXCLUSIVE ‘Acrimony’ CLIP: Once A Cheater, Always A…
 1 day ago
03.20.18
Photos