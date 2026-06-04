Russell Wilson Retires From NFL To Join CBS Sports Instead Of Playing For NY Jets

Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

The NFL road has come to an end for Russell Wilson.

On Wednesday, the 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback confirmed in a video posted to social media that he’s officially retiring from the NFL and will take a job with CBS Sports.

The news came just days after news broke that Wilson was in talks to become an analyst on CBS’ Sunday NFL pregame show.

“As I enter this next chapter with CBS Sports and ‘The NFL Today,’ I’m so blessed to continue doing what I love most — being around the greatest game in the world,” he said in the video, ESPN reports.

Wilson was taken in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft from NC State by the Seattle Seahawks. He played for the Seahawks for 10 seasons leading them to their first Super Bowl championship in 2013. He was later traded to the Denver Broncos in 2021 and spent two years throwing balls to everyone but wide receivers. After two embarrassing years in Denver he spent one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and another with the New York Giants but was never able to capture the success he had in Seattle.

Wilson ended his 14-year career having thrown for 46,966 yards, with 353 touchdown passes and 114 interceptions, ESPN reports.

Wilson leaves the game in good company, joining fellow quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Dan Marino as the only QBs to throw at least 20 touchdowns in their first three seasons. He was one of seven quarterbacks to have been voted to 10 Pro Bowls.

Wilson is still the only player in NFL history to throw some 30 TDs and less than 15 interceptions in four straight seasons. He also holds the NFL record for having gone three seasons with at least 30 TD passes and 500 rushing yards.

In the three-minute retirement video, Wilson thanked his teammates, friends and family and sent a special thanks to former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

“Thanks for taking a chance on a young, 5-11 Black kid from Richmond, Virginia, that was told he was too small to ever make it in the NFL,” Wilson said, ESPN reports.

Wilson also holds the record as the shortest quarterback to win a Super Bowl.

Wilson replaces Matt Ryan, “who joined the Atlanta Falcons as president of football after two seasons on The NFL Today, aftering consdering returning to the NFL to back Geno Smith with the Jets.

Wilson’s video ended showing images of him visiting patients at Seattle Children’s Hospital and thanking his wife, Ciara, and the sport he dedicated his life to.

“I thank you, football,” he said. “I am forever grateful.”

See social media’s reaction to Wilson’s retirement below.