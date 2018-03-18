Entertainment News
Stevie Wonder Silences Bruno Mars Critics

Jodi Berry
Brett Ratner And David Raymond Host Special Event For UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Last week, a discussion on the Web series “The Grapevine,” featured a panel of more than a dozen young writers and artists answering the question “Is Bruno Mars a cultural appropriator? The debate claims Mars is ‘profiting’ from ‘black music’ as a non-black artist of color. Several artist have come to Mars’ defense, including Stevie Wonder who added his two cents, and laid some knowledge on music fans.

Stevie says it’s all about making music for the world.

Photos