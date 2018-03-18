Stevie Wonder Silences Bruno Mars Critics

Last week, a discussion on the Web series “The Grapevine,” featured a panel of more than a dozen young writers and artists answering the question “Is Bruno Mars a cultural appropriator? The debate claims Mars is ‘profiting’ from ‘black music’ as a non-black artist of color. Several artist have come to Mars’ defense, including Stevie Wonder who added his two cents, and laid some knowledge on music fans.

Stevie says it’s all about making music for the world.

courtesy TMZ

Must Read

Hilarious! JAY-Z Stops Blue Ivy From Bidding $19K On A Painting

Rachel Dolezal Wasn’t The First: Six More Whites Who Passed For Black

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: