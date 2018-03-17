This Custodian Stole From Students During The National School Walkout

While kids across the country were taking to the streets to protest gun violence in America, one school custodian betrayed her students by stealing from them while they were exercising their First Amendment rights.

According to CNN, police believe that Aisha Evans, who works at Richland Northeast High School in South Carolina, went into a classroom while students were outside and rummaged through three book bags.

Evans is accused of stealing $180.

SC Arrest: While Kids Marched High School Janitor Cleaned Cash From Backpacks Aisha Evans, a custodian at Richland Northeast High School, was arrested after being accused of stealing from student’s backpacks during walkout https://t.co/KB6u3g9m6V — Count – TheCount.com (@THECOUNTnews) March 16, 2018

Evans was later arrested and charged with three counts of petty larceny.

The agency that hired her now claims that they have let her go.

“On Thursday, March 15, Service Solutions notified Richland Two that Evans is no longer an employee of the company and was informed that she cannot come on any Richland Two property,” Richland Two School District said in its statement to WIS News

