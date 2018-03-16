Entertainment News
Luenell Talks About Her Shows At Goodnights This Weekend And What Caused Yesterday’s Severe Allergy Attack

Karen Clark
Luenell

Source: Richmond Funny Bone / Luenell

 

If you planned to hug Luenell after one of her shows at Goodnights this weekend, think again! Yesterday she was hit with a severe allergy attack after hugging a fan. She believes that the attack that required her to use her EpiPen was caused by the fan’s perfume. But the show will go on! She has recovered and is ready to make us laugh.

Check out Luenell at Goodnights this weekend. Get tickets here. Follow Leunell on social media here.

 

 

Photos