Luenell Talks About Her Shows At Goodnights This Weekend And What Caused Yesterday’s Severe Allergy Attack

If you planned to hug Luenell after one of her shows at Goodnights this weekend, think again! Yesterday she was hit with a severe allergy attack after hugging a fan. She believes that the attack that required her to use her EpiPen was caused by the fan’s perfume. But the show will go on! She has recovered and is ready to make us laugh.
Check out Luenell at Goodnights this weekend.
These Melanated Goddesses Served Lewks At The Dior Addict Event In L.A.
