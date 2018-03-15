Entertainment News
Snapchat Thought It Would Be Cute To Make A Joke About Rihanna’s Domestic Violence Incident With Chris Brown (Somebody’s Getting Fired)

Karen Clark
Rihanna Fenty Beauty Presentation in Madrid

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Somebody’s getting fired.

Over the weekend, Snapchat posted an ad asking users if they’d rather slap Rihanna or punch Chris Brown.

 

Rihanna caught wind of the ad and weighed in, basically asking people to delete the app.

 

The company has since apologized for the incident.

A Snapchat spokesperson told Sun Online: “The ad was reviewed and approved in error as it violates our advertising guidelines. We immediately removed the ad last weekend, once we became aware. We are sorry that this happened.”

 

