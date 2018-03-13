Viola Davis and Lupita Nyong’o to star as women warriors in The Woman King

With the success of the box office smash Black Panther, the movie has fans wanting more of the story. Oscar winners Viola Davis and Lupita Nyong’o will play on-screen mother and daughter in The Woman King for TriStar Pictures. The movie is inspired by true events that took place in the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. The movie explores the true story behind the Panther’s female fighting force, the Dora Milaje.

With the success of Black Panther, a new film about real African superheroes is in the works. @Variety… https://t.co/iaCw35KV0F — Jackie O (@Jackieoandco) March 12, 2018

It will tell the story of Nanisca (Davis), general of the all-female military unit known as the Amazons, and her daughter Nawi (Nyong’o), who together fought the French and neighboring tribes who violated their honor, enslaved their people, and threatened to destroy everything they’ve lived for.

The Woman King could be a game changer for women of color everywhere, it will tell one of history’s greatest forgotten stories, where an army of African warrior women staved off slavery, colonialism and inter-tribal warfare to unify a nation.

More:

HB Spotlight: Enter The African American Women In Cinema Webisode Competition

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: