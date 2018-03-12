Local
Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 10pm

Jodi Berry
Traffic driving in snowstorm

Early School Closings

What to expect

A mixture of rain, sleet, and wet snow expected.

The total snow/sleet accumulations of up to two inches will be possible, with localized higher amounts – mostly happening in the Northern Piedmont Counties of central North Carolina.

Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the evening commute on Monday.

Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

Photos