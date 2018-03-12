Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 10pm

5 reads Leave a comment
What to expect
A mixture of rain, sleet, and wet snow expected.
The total snow/sleet accumulations of up to two inches will be possible, with localized higher amounts – mostly happening in the Northern Piedmont Counties of central North Carolina.
Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the evening commute on Monday.
Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.
