SpeakHER Podcast Episode 2: Team Beautiful

In honor of Women’s History Month, HelloBeautiful has launched a weekly podcast where we sat down with women who are making change in real time. We present the second of five episodes of the SpeakHER podcast.

This week’s guest is none other than the women of Hello Beautiful. Allison McGevna, Keyaira Kelly, Danielle Jones, Charise Frazier and Shamika Sanders are the five content producers for the site. The group sits down to discuss the Oscars, current images of the modern day Black women in the media, why movies like “Black Panther” and “A Wrinkle In Time are necessary for the culture, the need for Mo’ Nique‘s visibility in her fight for pay equality and why Black women are often overlooked and disrespected.

Listen to episode 2 here:

