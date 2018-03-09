National
Ex-Police Officer Accused of Using Excessive Force and Tasering alleged jaywalker is Facing Charges

A former Asheville, NC police is on the other side of the law. Christopher Hickman will be facing serious charges for his part in the brutal beating of a black pedestrian, Johnnie Rush over alleged jaywalking. The County District Attorney’s office tweeted out a press release announcing the charges, meanwhile the FBI launched a criminal investigation into the case.

Video taken by Hickman’s body camera was leaked to the Citizen Times of Asheville, shows Hickman and his partner stopping Rush and telling him they had warned him four times to use a cross walk instead of jaywalking and trespassing on private property.

One officer has resigned and the police chief has offered to follow suit.

