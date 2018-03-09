Entertainment News
Rick Ross Shares His First Photo Since Being Released From the Hospital: ‘I Love Y’all’

It looks like The Bawse is home and resting just fine.

SWAC Tournament After Concert Featuring Rick Ross, Kid Ink And Zero

Source: Bob Levey / Getty

It looks like Rick Ross is home and on the mend after being found unconscious in his Miami mansion on March 1 and later hospitalized.

The rapper thanked his fans via Instagram on Thursday for all their well wishes.

Rocking a jacket that reads “Black Bottle Boys” with a bottle of Luc Belaire Rosé in hand, he captioned the pic :”Ain’t nothing like home. I love ya’ll.”

Ain’t nothing like home 🙏🏼. I love y’all – WLR

A post shared by The Boss Rick Ross (@richforever) on

 

As we previously reported, on Monday Rick reportedly returned home after a four-day hospital stay.

Last week, a caller told 911 that someone at the residence was found “slobbing out the mouth” and unresponsive with labored breathing. They also mentioned that the person in distress has had a history of seizures. While they didn’t mention a victim by name, Rick had two seizures in 2011 while traveling on two different occasions.

Authorities report that the victim woke up at some point and became aggressive.

Rick was allegedly taken to an area hospital, where he is getting respiratory treatment. And while some reports claim that he was on life support, sources close to him stresses that those rumors were not true.

Whatever the case, we’re just glad the Bawse is at finally home and resting. Get better Rick!

Photos